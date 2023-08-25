Connections between drinking water quality and increased lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis

Articles

High levels of some minerals and metals in environmental water supplies may increase the risk of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) pulmonary infections in people with cystic fibrosis, according to a new study. The study found the presence of the metals molybdenum and vanadium along with sulfate -- a collection of mineral salts -- in the U.S. municipal water system was associated with an increased incidence of NTM pulmonary infections, the leading cause of drinking-water associated illnesses.

