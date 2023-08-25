The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Connections between drinking water quality and increased lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis

Category: Environment Hits: 2

High levels of some minerals and metals in environmental water supplies may increase the risk of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) pulmonary infections in people with cystic fibrosis, according to a new study. The study found the presence of the metals molybdenum and vanadium along with sulfate -- a collection of mineral salts -- in the U.S. municipal water system was associated with an increased incidence of NTM pulmonary infections, the leading cause of drinking-water associated illnesses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230825122019.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version