Connections between drinking water quality and increased lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis

Category: Environment Hits: 2High levels of some minerals and metals in environmental water supplies may increase the risk of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) pulmonary infections in people with cystic fibrosis, according to a new study. The study found the presence of the metals molybdenum and vanadium along with sulfate -- a collection of mineral salts -- in the U.S. municipal water system was associated with an increased incidence of NTM pulmonary infections, the leading cause of drinking-water associated illnesses.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230825122019.htm