Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 23:29 Hits: 5

A new review argues ever-present microplastics could promote gene transfer among microbes, potentially resulting in greater antibiotic resistance. The review calls for more research on microplastic-microbe interactions where our food is grown.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230823192945.htm