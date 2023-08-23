Blink and you'll miss these plants shooting their seeds

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 23:29 Hits: 4

When witch hazel plants are ready to disperse their seeds, the woody seed capsules split open, pressure builds up, and eventually the seeds shoot out like a bullet fired from a rifle, hitting 30 feet per second in less than five milliseconds. In a new study, researchers looked into how witch hazels manage to fling heavier seeds just as fast as lighter ones. The secret lies in their spring-loaded fruits.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230823192949.htm