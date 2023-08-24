The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mysterious Neptune dark spot detected from Earth for the first time

Using ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have observed a large dark spot in Neptune's atmosphere, with an unexpected smaller bright spot adjacent to it. This is the first time a dark spot on the planet has ever been observed with a telescope on Earth. These occasional features in the blue background of Neptune's atmosphere are a mystery to astronomers, and the new results provide further clues as to their nature and origin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230824111928.htm

