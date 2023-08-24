Climate Change: We Have Reached a Turning Point

Category: Environment Hits: 2
Written by Isabel González Whitaker
You might not have seen my name before, and that’s because I’m new to Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres. I’ve been on the job for six weeks learning about the incredible strength moms and madres have built to influence policy to protect our children’s health and futures.
When Dominique Browning founded Moms Clean Air Force more than a decade ago, “the overriding goal was to change the conversation from polar bears to people… We had to stop thinking about [climate disruption] as something that’s going to happen far away.”
She was right then, and she’s right now as we continue to embrace a mission that impacts everyone on our planet.
We have reached a turning point, Dominique told People magazine earlier this month.
“This summer, [extreme weather events fueled by climate change caused by burning fossil fuels] are unfolding more rapidly than scientists had predicted. But there is a lot that we can do and a lot that we are doing to try to get emissions down and under control.”
In fact, we’re seeing the benefits of 10+ years of harnessing the power of moms and caregivers to fight for strong laws and regulations to protect children—and all of us—from air pollution and climate change.
So, as I reflect on these wins and also the challenges ahead, I want to send a heartfelt thank you…and please share this article with anyone who cares about clean air and climate stability for their loved ones.
Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/climate-change-reached-turning-point/