Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 4

HTTP/2 200 content-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 date: Fri, 25 Aug 2023 08:24:48 GMT server: nginx/1.25.0 x-powered-by: PHP/8.0.28 cache-control: max-age=1800, public x-drupal-dynamic-cache: UNCACHEABLE link: ; rel="canonical", ; rel="shortlink" x-ua-compatible: IE=edge content-language: en x-content-type-options: nosniff x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN permissions-policy: interest-cohort=() expires: Sun, 19 Nov 1978 05:00:00 GMT last-modified: Fri, 25 Aug 2023 03:46:37 GMT x-generator: Drupal 9 (https://www.drupal.org) x-drupal-cache: HIT x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-xss-protection: 1 feature-policy: geolocation 'none';midi 'none';microphone 'none';camera 'none';magnetometer 'none';gyroscope 'none';fullscreen 'self';payment 'none' referrer-policy: no-referrer-when-downgrade content-security-policy: block-all-mixed-content; default-src * data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; worker-src * blob: data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; child-src * blob: data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; img-src * blob: data: 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'; etag: "1692935197" vary: Cookie x-cache: Miss from cloudfront via: 1.1 0374a8bfb91fe309192ac0599e725a5c.cloudfront.net (CloudFront) x-amz-cf-pop: LAX50-P1 x-amz-cf-id: DWMKnw-17hYFddIDaJCQ3VTKSmNMRUOwuJO-c7UdCTsslZYV3DRJZw== strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; preload Idaho Diesel Parts Companies and Owner Plead Guilty to Selling and Installing Illegal Defeat Devices and Agree to Pay $1 Million | US EPA