Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023

An international team of scientists -- led by two who worked together at Washington University in St. Louis -- found that volcanic eruptions can cause the Pacific Walker Circulation to temporarily weaken, inducing El Niño-like conditions. The results provide important insights into how El Niño and La Niña events may change in the future.

