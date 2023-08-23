The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Noncoding DNA explains a majority of the heritability of dairy cattle traits, like milk production and fertility

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Regulatory genes -- genes that control how other genes are used -- are responsible for 69% of the heritability of dairy cattle traits such as milk production and fertility, according to a new study. This contribution is 44% more than expected and much higher than previous studies of regulatory genes in humans. The findings, reported by a team of animal and human geneticists, could improve the efficiency of agricultural breeding programs. The study also helps solve the longstanding mystery of why mammalian genomes contain so much noncoding DNA.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230823122549.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version