Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 15:00 Hits: 6

CARB's Low-Carbon Fuel Standard currently funnels millions of dollars a year to polluting fuels. Will CARB listen to the community voices calling for change?

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/bio/kiki-velez/carb-must-reform-lcfs-program-meet-climate-goals-0