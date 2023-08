Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 19:32 Hits: 1

When a sabertooth tiger called out, what noise did it make -- a mighty roar or a throaty purr? A new study examined the data behind the arguments for each vocalization and found that the answer was more nuanced than they thought -- and that it could depend on the shape of a few small bones.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230821153210.htm