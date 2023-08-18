Energy and heat transfer: A new 'spin' on ergodicity breaking

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 17:52 Hits: 5

Scientists have observed novel ergodicity-breaking in C60, a highly symmetric molecule composed of 60 carbon atoms arranged on the vertices of a 'soccer ball' pattern (with 20 hexagon faces and 12 pentagon faces). Their results revealed ergodicity breaking in the rotations of C60. Remarkably, they found that this ergodicity breaking occurs without symmetry breaking and can even turn on and off as the molecule spins faster and faster. Understanding ergodicity breaking can help scientists design better-optimized materials for energy and heat transfer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230818135211.htm