Oxygen charge for battling multidrug-resistant pathogens

Category: Environment Hits: 4In antibacterial photodynamic therapy, irradiation is used to produce reactive oxygen species that kill off bacteria. Because it requires external light and oxygen, this method is only suitable for surface infections. A research team has now introduced a molecular 'singlet oxygen battery' that can be 'charged' with reactive oxygen, which it then releases in deep tissue layers to target methicillin-resistant staphylococcus.
