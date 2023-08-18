The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Demon Hunting: Physicists confirm 67-year-old prediction of massless, neutral composite particle

In 1956, theoretical physicists predicted that electrons in a solid can do something strange. While they normally have a mass and an electric charge, Pines asserted that they can combine to form a composite particle that is massless, neutral, and does not interact with light. He called this particle a 'demon.' Since then, it has been speculated to play an important role in the behaviors of a wide variety of metals. Unfortunately, the same properties that make it interesting have allowed it to elude detection since its prediction.

