Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Tiny plastic particles can be found in the air over the oceans even far away from the coast. According to a new study, microplastics are not only carried by the wind, but also escape into the atmosphere from seawater. Researchers present data on the composition and sources of different types of plastic in the air over the North Atlantic and the origin of the particles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816114128.htm