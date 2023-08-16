Pig kidney xenotransplantation performing optimally after 32 days in human body

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 15:41 Hits: 6

Surgeons have transplanted a genetically engineered pig kidney that continues to function well after 32 days in a man declared dead by neurologic criteria and maintained with a beating heart on ventilator support. This represents the longest period that a gene-edited pig kidney has functioned in a human, and the latest step toward the advent of an alternate, sustainable supply of organs for transplant.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816114156.htm