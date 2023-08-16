The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Pig kidney xenotransplantation performing optimally after 32 days in human body

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Surgeons have transplanted a genetically engineered pig kidney that continues to function well after 32 days in a man declared dead by neurologic criteria and maintained with a beating heart on ventilator support. This represents the longest period that a gene-edited pig kidney has functioned in a human, and the latest step toward the advent of an alternate, sustainable supply of organs for transplant.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816114156.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version