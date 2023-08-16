Cleaning water with 'smart rust' and magnets

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 15:42 Hits: 4

Pouring flecks of rust into water usually makes it dirtier. But researchers have developed special iron oxide nanoparticles called 'smart rust' that actually makes it cleaner. The magnetic nanoparticles attract different pollutants by changing the particles' coating and are removed from water with a magnet. Now, the team is reporting a smart rust that traps estrogen hormones, which are potentially harmful to aquatic life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816114201.htm