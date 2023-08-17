With advances in in vitro models, group proposes refined legal definition of an embryo

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 20:39 Hits: 7

Thanks to continuous advances in human stem cell research, studies that make use of embryo models are progressing quickly. This research offers both a scientific and ethical alternative to the use of embryos resulting from fertilized human eggs, and the appropriate ethical guidelines have been developed in parallel with the advances being made. A group of biologists and ethicists suggest additions to the current ethical framework that refine thinking about human embryology using embryo models to maximize benefits to society.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230817163927.htm