What makes those pandemic-era sourdoughs so deliciously, uniquely, sour?

Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Amid lockdown boredom, it seemed like everyone was making sourdoughs. The bread is a simple mixture of flour, water and salt, yet it's powered by microbes that give it a one-of-a-kind flavor. The 21 key chemical compounds responsible for its unique taste and smell have been identified and quantified using the 'sensomics' technique, and, when combined, can completely recreate the flavor of the bread.

