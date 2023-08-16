The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

What makes those pandemic-era sourdoughs so deliciously, uniquely, sour?

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Amid lockdown boredom, it seemed like everyone was making sourdoughs. The bread is a simple mixture of flour, water and salt, yet it's powered by microbes that give it a one-of-a-kind flavor. The 21 key chemical compounds responsible for its unique taste and smell have been identified and quantified using the 'sensomics' technique, and, when combined, can completely recreate the flavor of the bread.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816114202.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version