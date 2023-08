Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 15:42 Hits: 5

Indoor air pollution may have met its match. Scientists have designed catalyst-coated lampshades that transform indoor air pollutants into harmless compounds. The lampshades work with halogen and incandescent light bulbs, and the team is extending the technology so it will also be compatible with LEDs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816114205.htm