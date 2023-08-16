Certain sugars affect brain 'plasticity,' helping with learning, memory, recovery

Articles

Can you recognize an old friend, but forget what you had for breakfast yesterday? Our brains constantly rearrange their circuitry to retain information, but the molecular basis behind this process isn't well understood. New research suggests that complex sugars called glycosaminoglycans might play a major role in the 'plasticity' of the brains of mice and could be used to repair neural connections after injury.

