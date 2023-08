Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Aloe vera has been used for centuries to treat skin ailments, promote digestive health and heal wounds. But while aloe sap is in high demand, the peels are thrown away as agricultural waste. Now, after identifying several bioactive compounds in extracts from the peels that deter insects from feasting on crops, scientists report that these peels can act as a natural insecticide.

