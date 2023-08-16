Treating back-to-school ear infections without antibiotic resistance

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 15:42 Hits: 5

'Back-to-school' season means buying pens, figuring out the bus route, and ... earaches. Cutting corners with antibiotics, however, can accelerate resistance. Today, researchers report developing a single-use nanoscale system that's unlikely to generate resistance. Using a compound similar to bleach in test animals, they show it can kill off a bacterium that causes ear infections, and it could someday be easily applied as a gel.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816114215.htm