Treating back-to-school ear infections without antibiotic resistance

'Back-to-school' season means buying pens, figuring out the bus route, and ... earaches. Cutting corners with antibiotics, however, can accelerate resistance. Today, researchers report developing a single-use nanoscale system that's unlikely to generate resistance. Using a compound similar to bleach in test animals, they show it can kill off a bacterium that causes ear infections, and it could someday be easily applied as a gel.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816114215.htm

