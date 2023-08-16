The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Microplastic pollution: Plants could be the answer

Category: Environment

Could plants be the answer to the looming threat of microplastic pollution? Scientists found that if you add tannins (natural plant compounds that make your mouth pucker if you bite into an unripe fruit) to a layer of wood dust, you can create a filter that can trap virtually all microplastic particles present in water. While the experiment remains a lab set-up at this stage, the team is convinced that the solution can be scaled up easily and inexpensively.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816114220.htm

