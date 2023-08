Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 21:06 Hits: 4

The in-depth analysis reveals how local tidal currents strongly affect the movement of sea ice in the Arctic ocean and provides an unprecedented look at how the makeup of the seafloor is causing some of the most abrupt changes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816170631.htm