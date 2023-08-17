The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How old are you, biologically? AI can tell your 'true' age by looking at your chest

Scientists have developed an AI model that accurately estimates a patient's age, using chest radiographs of healthy individuals collected from multiple facilities. Furthermore, they found a positive relationship between differences in the AI-estimated and chronological ages and a variety of chronic diseases, such as hypertension, hyperuricemia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In the future, it is expected that AI biomarkers will be developed to predict life expectancy, estimate the severity of chronic diseases, and forecast surgery-related risks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230817164024.htm

