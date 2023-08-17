Cut Methane Pollution to Curb Extreme Heat

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 August 2023 19:01 Hits: 7

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Dr. Ida Sami, Moms Clean Air Force Arizona Field Organizer:

I live in Arizona, and like so many places around the country, we’ve experienced unprecedented extreme heat this summer. Phoenix endured the hottest month ever recorded in a US city in July, with temperatures averaging over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

30+ days of extreme heat. Climate change is clearly here, and we need everyone to speak out and take action to protect our health and future.

Today, you can take action by telling EPA to finalize new standards to cut harmful methane pollution from oil and gas operations. Cutting methane pollution now is the fastest way to immediately slow the rate of global heating.

I am an interdisciplinary researcher with a PhD in Environmental Science, who specializes in extreme heat resilience and climate change.

In my field, we say extreme heat is a silent killer. A rise in body temperature can cause you to have heat stroke, heat exhaustion, or even heat-related death—we have had many cases of that here in Arizona.

We urgently need stronger action to reduce climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions. We have been waiting for comprehensive methane pollution safeguards for far too long, and we refuse to wait any longer. We need to come together and take action now.

TELL EPA: PROTECT OUR FAMILIES FROM HARMFUL OIL AND GAS POLLUTION

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/cut-methane-curb-extreme-heat/