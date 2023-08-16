The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Medications for chronic diseases affect the body's ability to regulate body temperature, keep cool

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Medications to treat various chronic diseases may hinder the body's ability to lose heat and regulate its core temperature to optimal levels. The loss of effective thermoregulation has implications for elderly people receiving treatment for illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular, Parkinson's disease/dementia and diabetes, particularly during hot weather, according to a review by a team of scientists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816134651.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version