The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Unveiling Japan's ancient practice of cranial modification: The case of the Hirota people in Tanegashima

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Cranial modification is a form of body alteration where the head is pressed or bound to permanently deform the skull. The practice has been reported across various cultures throughout history. Researchers report that the Hirota people -- who lived on the southern Japanese island of Tanegashima between the 3rd to 7th century CE -- also conducted cranial modification, with indication that both males and females performed the practice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230816160024.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version