A “Silent Killer” Grips The Nation: Moms Make News

Extreme heat across the US continues to make headlines as dangerous temperatures put millions at risk of heat-related illness.
“Take heat seriously,” Arizona field organizer Ida Sami (above) tells Freshne, stressing that heat can quickly–and quietly–turn from uncomfortable to deadly. That’s why it’s often called the “silent killer.”
Climate change is making extreme heat more likely. In an interview with People magazine, National Field Manager Celerah Hewes says watching temperatures rise in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and seeing how that’s affected her daughter, is part of the reason that she was inspired to take action on climate. This same People article features our Director and Co-Founder Dominique Browning, who encourages people who feel like “dialing out” to instead “dial Washington” and push for bold climate action.
Heat can also make air pollution worse. Last July, during a series of poor air quality days, Arizona field organizer Hazel Chandler started coughing and couldn’t stop. Hazel shares her story with People in a second article.
EcoMadres Program Manager Carolina Peña-Alarcón and Nevada organizer Mercedes McKinley also speak about the extreme heat in interviews with Univisionand Telemundo(in Spanish).
IN OTHER NEWS…
Today marks one year since the historic Inflation Reduction Act became law. Since then, $278 billion has been invested in new clean energy projects across the country, creating over 107,600 new jobs. Nevada field organizer Mercedes McKinleydiscusses the benefits of the law with Univision New Mexico (in Spanish).
Moms and partners delivered a petition to EPA last month, demanding that the agency ban vinyl chloride–a highly toxic and carcinogenic chemical released during the train derailment and chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. In an interview with Spectrum News 1, National Manager of Health Equity Almeta Cooper, says: “I think if my high school lab teacher was around, he would say [vinyl chloride] is the trifecta of danger for human health.” This event is also covered in The Review, Bloomberg Law, Environmental Health News, and Allegheny Front,
Six months later, East Palestine Mom Misti Allison is fighting to make sure her community isn’t forgotten. Misti gives a heart-wrenching glimpse into life in her beloved town in an op-ed published in The Hill. Separately, she and our Senior Legislative and Regulatory Policy Manager Melody Reisspoke to The Hill about ongoing cleanup efforts.
Other communities across the nation are facing more visible threats–fire & smoke. The York fire made news earlier this month as it burned through thousands of acres in California and Nevada, sending smoke into the air that spread to communities many miles away. Nevada field organizer Mercedes McKinley speaks about the smoke with Univision and Telemundo Las Vegas(in Spanish).
In New Mexico, residents were potentially exposed to toxic pollution when a fire broke out at a plastics storage facility. National Field Manager and Albuquerque resident, Celerah Hewes released a statement about the fire, which is quoted in Albuquerque Journaland Yahoo! News.
Erandi Treviño, our Moms and EcoMadres organizer in Texas, joined partners and Club Santos Laguna for a day of games and education in Houston last month. Participants played soccer while raising awareness to the importance of clean air for athletes. Read more about this event in Goal, Players of Life, and El Sol De La Laguna (in Spanish).
