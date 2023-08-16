PEOPLE Magazine Highlights Moms Clean Air Force and Dominique Browning.

Articles

Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink

“There is no new normal. Normal is gone,” Moms Clean Air Force Director and Co-founder, Dominque Browning, told PEOPLE magazine this week in an article titled, “Meet the Moms Who Are Fed Up with the Climate Crisis—and Fighting to ‘Change the Conversation.’”

This article tells the story of how Moms Clean Air Force came to engage and mobilize “an impressive army of more than a million moms…” to fight climate pollution.

Dominique emphasizes that harnessing the power of moms and people who love our children to engage on issues of changing laws and making strong regulations to protect us against climate change, is how Mom Clean Air Force has been driving action for over a decade.

“There’s no question that this is a turning point.” Dominique tells PEOPLE, “This is the summer that many, many people are going to remember as the time that they finally understood what extreme weather and climate disruption are all about.”

“If you feel like you’re dialing out, dial Washington. Let’s tell them we care. Tell Washington to listen to your mothers.”

Read the full article in PEOPLE

