The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Making sense of life's random rhythms

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Life's random rhythms surround us -- from the hypnotic, synchronized blinking of fireflies...to the back-and-forth motion of a child's swing... to slight variations in the otherwise steady lub-dub of the human heart. Now, an international team says it has developed a novel, universal framework for comparing and contrasting oscillations -- regardless of their different underlying mechanisms -- which could become a critical step toward someday fully understanding them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230815131804.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version