Making sense of life's random rhythms

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 17:18 Hits: 5

Life's random rhythms surround us -- from the hypnotic, synchronized blinking of fireflies...to the back-and-forth motion of a child's swing... to slight variations in the otherwise steady lub-dub of the human heart. Now, an international team says it has developed a novel, universal framework for comparing and contrasting oscillations -- regardless of their different underlying mechanisms -- which could become a critical step toward someday fully understanding them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230815131804.htm