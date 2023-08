Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 17:18 Hits: 3

Chemists have discovered that tiny gold 'seed' particles, a key ingredient in one of the most common nanoparticle recipes, are one and the same as gold buckyballs, 32-atom spheres that are cousins of the Nobel Prize-winning carbon buckyballs discovered in 1985.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230815131821.htm