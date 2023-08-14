Microbial corrosion of iron

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 16:23 Hits: 7

Iron is well-known for rusting, but this doesn't just happen on contact with oxygen and water. Some bacteria are also able to able to decompose iron anaerobically in a process referred to as electrobiocorrosion. The sediment-dwelling bacterium Geobacter sulfurreducens uses electrically conductive protein threads for this purpose. They produce magnetite from the iron, which promotes further corrosion in a positive feedback loop.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230814122334.htm