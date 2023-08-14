The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bear-human coexistence rethought

A researcher is creating the first model to plot on a map the coexistence of humans and bears in a national park in Italy. Designed as a tool to be used in practice, the model identifies measures and areas that are priorities for promoting human-bear coexistence. The model is being applied to the Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise national parks, but can also be used for other regions and large carnivores.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230814122337.htm

