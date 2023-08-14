Death tolls from climate disasters will 'balloon' without investment in Africa's weather stations

Articles

Extreme weather exacerbated by climate change is already devastating parts of Africa -- but the continent has only a tiny fraction of the monitoring capabilities of the west. There are just 37 weather stations covering the African continent, and only half provide enough data for forecasting. Investment in 'hydromet systems' using technologies from AI to SMS would provide a nine-to-one ROI in saved lives and assets across African nations.

