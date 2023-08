Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 11:00 Hits: 2

Defense satellites used to be big, costly, and "juicy" targets for attack. Now the Pentagon is aiming for a more resilient network of nearly 1,000 mini orbiters.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/the-space-force-is-launching-its-own-swarm-of-tiny-satellites/