Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 15:03 Hits: 0

Following the first stay-at-home orders issued in the U.S. to curb the spread of COVID-19, gastrointestinal viruses such as norovirus, rotavirus and adenovirus all but disappeared from California communities, and remained at very low levels for nearly 2 years, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230810110310.htm