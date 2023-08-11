Ribbons of graphene push the material's potential

Articles

Physicists have come up with a simple new fabrication technique that may help physicists probe the fundamental properties of twisted layers of graphene and other 2D materials in a more systematic and reproducible way. They use long 'ribbons' of graphene, rather than square flakes, to create devices that offer a new level of predictability and control over both twist angle and strain. The resulting devices have continuous variation in the twist angle between the two sheets that spans from 0° to 5° across the length of the device, with evenly distributed strain throughout.

