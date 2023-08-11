Indicator of PFAS found in some -- but not all -- period products

Articles

Published on Friday, 11 August 2023

Period product labels don't usually list the ingredients, so consumers don't know what's in their product of choice. Now, researchers have analyzed over 100 period products for fluorinated compounds, an indicator of potentially harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Their results show that while PFAS are absent from many products, they might be accidentally or intentionally added to others.

