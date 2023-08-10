Font size can 'nudge' customers toward healthier food choices

Articles

Restaurants can persuade patrons to choose healthier foods by adjusting the font size of numbers attached to nutritional information on menus, according to a recent study. U.S. restaurants with more than 20 locations are already required to show the calorie content of food on their menus. By representing these values incongruously -- using physically larger numbers on the page when they're attached to lower-calorie options, and smaller numbers for high-calorie foods -- the researcher said that businesses can successfully 'nudge' customers toward healthier choices.

