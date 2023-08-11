The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Evolving elegance: Scientists connect beauty and safeguarding in ammonoid shells

With 350 million years of evolution culminating in almost two centuries of scientific discourse, a new hypothesis emerges. Researchers propose a new explanation for why ammonoids evolved a highly elaborate, fractal-like geometry within their shells. Their analysis shows that the increasing complexity of shell structures provided a distinct advantage by offering improved protection against predators.

