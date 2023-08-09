The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The oldest and fastest evolving moss in the world might not survive climate change

A 390-million-year-old moss called Takakia lives in some of Earth's most remote places, including the icy cliffs of the Tibetan Plateau. In a decade-long project, a team of scientists climbed some of the tallest peaks in the world to find Takakia, sequence its DNA for the first time, and study how climate change is impacting the moss. Their results show that Takakia is one of the fastest evolving species ever studied -- but it likely isn't evolving fast enough to survive climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230809130617.htm

