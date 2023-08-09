Microplastics found in human heart tissues, both before and after surgical procedures

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023

Everywhere scientists look for microplastics, they've found them -- food, water, air and some parts of the human body. But examinations of our innermost organs that aren't directly exposed to the environment are still limited. Now, in a pilot study of people who underwent heart surgery, researchers report that they have found microplastics in many heart tissues. They also report evidence suggesting that microplastics were unexpectedly introduced during the procedures.

