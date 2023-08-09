The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Microplastics found in human heart tissues, both before and after surgical procedures

Everywhere scientists look for microplastics, they've found them -- food, water, air and some parts of the human body. But examinations of our innermost organs that aren't directly exposed to the environment are still limited. Now, in a pilot study of people who underwent heart surgery, researchers report that they have found microplastics in many heart tissues. They also report evidence suggesting that microplastics were unexpectedly introduced during the procedures.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230809130639.htm

