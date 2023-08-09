The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Sugars in breastmilk could help treat infections, prevent preterm births

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Breastfeeding has long been used as a method to help keep newborns healthy and protected against a variety of diseases. But certain sugars naturally found in breastmilk could also help prevent infections before a baby arrives. Researchers have found that these sugars can stop a common prenatal infection in human tissues and pregnant mice. This could someday help people avoid preterm births or complications without the need for additional antibiotics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230809130643.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version