Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023

People who take acid reflux medications called proton pump inhibitors for four-and-a-half years or more may have a higher risk of dementia compared to people who do not take these medications, according to new research. This study does not prove that acid reflux drugs cause dementia; it only shows an association.

