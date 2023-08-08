The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Remission from HIV-1 infection: Discovery of broadly neutralizing antibodies that contribute to virus control

Some HIV-1 carriers who have received an early antiretroviral treatment during several years are able to control the virus for a long term after treatment interruption. However, the mechanisms enabling this post-treatment control have not been fully elucidated. Scientists have now investigated and revealed how neutralizing antibodies, including those described as broadly neutralizing, contribute to virus control. A clinical trial involving the use of broadly neutralizing antibodies should begin in France before the end of 2023.

