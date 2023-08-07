How the Epstein-Barr virus transforms B cells

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 16:19 Hits: 0

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection is known to convert resting B lymphocytes into immortal cells that continuously multiply, leading to posttransplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD). Researchers have now uncovered the molecular mechanisms of this growth transformation, demonstrating the crucial role of the cancer-related gene IMPDH2 and nucleolar enlargement. Additionally, the research revealed strong evidence supporting the efficacy of mycophenolate mofetil, an approved immunosuppressant, in inhibiting PTLD, highlighting its therapeutic significance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230807121925.htm