Smart devices: Putting a premium on peace of mind

The White House has announced plans to roll out voluntary labeling for internet-connected devices like thermostats and baby monitors that meet certain cybersecurity standards. A new survey of U.S. consumers shows that they are willing to pay a significant premium to tell which gadgets are safe from security attacks before they buy. But voluntary product labels may not be enough if the program is going to protect consumers in the long run, the findings suggest.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230807152158.htm

