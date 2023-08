Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 20:44 Hits: 0

Tumor cells are known to be fickle sleeper agents, often lying dormant in distant tissues for years before reactivating and forming metastasis. Numerous factors have been studied to understand why the activation occurs, from cells and molecules to other components in the so-called tissue microenvironment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230807164413.htm