Young People Need Support in This Changing Climate

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Moms Clean Air Force supports Schools for Climate Action as they talk to lawmakers about comprehensive K-12 climate education and support for youth mental health in a changing climate, March 28, 2023, Washington, DC. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Moms Clean Air Force intern, Jane Fortna:

As a summer intern at Moms Clean Air Force, I learn something new every day. The more I know about climate change and pollution as public health issues, the better I can protect myself by wearing a mask on poor air quality days, paying attention to the risks of extreme heat, or telling leaders in Congress and EPA to support strong pollution protections.

When such high-stakes issues are affecting me and my future, it’s empowering to know what’s going on.

At the same time, knowing so much about climate disasters and environmental injustices can feel overwhelming and discouraging—especially when many of us are feeling the impacts of climate change firsthand this summer.

It’s important that we provide young people like me with age-appropriate information about climate change. It’s also important that we acknowledge the toll that climate awareness can take on our mental health.

That’s why high school students with Schools for Climate Action wrote House Resolution 259, with support from Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Congresswoman Kathy Castor (FL-11). This resolution acknowledges the mental health impacts of climate change for young people and calls for more funding for projects that support the mental well-being of youth.

Young people with Schools for Climate Action also wrote House Resolution 262, with support from Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-12). This resolution promotes young people’s right to access high-quality, age-appropriate, interdisciplinary climate education in grades K–12.

Providing youth with knowledge about climate change and resources to support their mental health is crucial to develop and encourage the next generation of climate leaders. We must show support for youth calls for help and empower them to continue fighting for their futures.

